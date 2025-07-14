Cerity Partners LLC Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $7,564,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Corteva by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.54.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.