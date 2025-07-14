STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $227.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

