Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $288.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

