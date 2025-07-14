Legacy Housing (LEGH) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Legacy Housing to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Housing and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing $184.19 million $61.64 million 10.24 Legacy Housing Competitors $3.39 billion $122.33 million 13.68

Legacy Housing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing. Legacy Housing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Housing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legacy Housing Competitors 281 1014 1290 97 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Legacy Housing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Legacy Housing currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Legacy Housing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Legacy Housing is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Housing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing 32.15% 11.71% 10.74% Legacy Housing Competitors -4.74% -1.50% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Legacy Housing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Legacy Housing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Housing has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Housing’s peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Legacy Housing beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers. The company also offers inventory financing for its independent retailers; consumer financing for its products; and financing to manufactured housing community owners that buy or lease its products for use in their rental housing communities. In addition, it involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The company markets its homes under the Legacy brand through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores; and directly to manufactured home communities. Legacy Housing Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bedford, Texas.

