Alps Advisors Inc. Has $906,000 Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

CLDX opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.13. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,366.07% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

