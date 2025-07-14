Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $79.43

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%

TCBI stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,395,000 after acquiring an additional 657,630 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

