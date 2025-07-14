AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th.

AAON opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.95.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,714.80. This represents a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,451 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,516,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,111,000 after purchasing an additional 276,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AAON by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,906 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AAON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 219,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

