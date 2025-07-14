Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives $350.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,039,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On stock opened at $317.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.23. Snap-On has a 52 week low of $266.55 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

