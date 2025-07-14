Analysts Set NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) PT at $32.00

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMR. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,272.70. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $1,786,990. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2,980.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

