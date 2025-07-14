State Street (STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $109.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 105.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in State Street by 220.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in State Street by 38.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

