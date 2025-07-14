Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.22 Average PT from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,339,316 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 79,602 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

