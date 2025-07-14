Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.22 Average PT from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.22.
FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 0.51.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Read More
