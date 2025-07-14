Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0%

BK stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.