Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PAC opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.55.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $4.3222 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 8,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

