BlackRock (BLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $54 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,102.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $996.68 and its 200 day moving average is $970.45.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,164.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,132.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

