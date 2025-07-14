Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$30.88

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.50. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

