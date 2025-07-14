Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$30.88

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -203.48%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.