Analysts Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $32.20

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of APEI opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its position in American Public Education by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

