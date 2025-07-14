Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

EFN opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$24.85 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$314,777.10. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

