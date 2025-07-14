Ericsson (ERIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Ericsson to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $60.54 billion for the quarter.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts expect Ericsson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ericsson Stock Down 1.7%

ERIC stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 160.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93. Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ericsson

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ericsson stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

