Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 0.8%

AVA opened at $37.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

