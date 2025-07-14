Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

