Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,807.15. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $167.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.