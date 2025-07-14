Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.40 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 212.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 492306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.22 ($2.86).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
Serco Group Stock Up 0.1%
Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group
In other news, insider Anthony Kirby bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £56,127 ($75,693.86). Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
About Serco Group
