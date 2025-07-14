Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.40 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 212.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 492306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.22 ($2.86).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Serco Group

Serco Group Stock Up 0.1%

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Anthony Kirby bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £56,127 ($75,693.86). Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Serco Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.