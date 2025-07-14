Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,717.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,448.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,997.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

