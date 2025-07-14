Allworth Financial LP Sells 13,250 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 135,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

