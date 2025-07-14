Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGY stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Crescent Energy Company has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

