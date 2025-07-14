Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,369 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,661 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,098 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.