Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $33.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.47.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

