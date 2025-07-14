DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 3.03% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBND opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

