Xponance Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 74.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of MTB opened at $201.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average is $184.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.48.

Read Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.