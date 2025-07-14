Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

