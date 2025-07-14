1stdibs.com’s (DIBS) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded 1stdibs.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

1stdibs.com stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. 1stdibs.com has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 22.69%. Research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.com will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com during the first quarter worth $45,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

