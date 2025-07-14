Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LNG opened at $235.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.79 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.