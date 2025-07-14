International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,962,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares in the company, valued at $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

