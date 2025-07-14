McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1,058.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.8%

MCK stock opened at $708.49 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.30.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $706.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.