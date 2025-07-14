Cwm LLC Has $22.90 Million Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

