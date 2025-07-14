Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $314,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.49 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

