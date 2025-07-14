Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,620 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $196,578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 556,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

