Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.