Hughes Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 438 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

