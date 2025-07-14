Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $526,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,789,000 after acquiring an additional 144,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $88,614.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,945,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $300.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

