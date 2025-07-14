Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7%

PM stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.84 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.