Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Amphenol by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

