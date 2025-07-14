TruNorth Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

