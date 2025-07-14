Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $126.55 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

