Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $248.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.