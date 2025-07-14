Financial Comparison: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining -3.73% 0.02% 0.01% Centerra Gold 3.68% 8.71% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Centerra Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 1.34 -$1.29 million ($0.07) -38.43 Centerra Gold $1.21 billion 1.24 $80.39 million $0.19 38.42

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centerra Gold 0 3 3 2 2.88

Centerra Gold has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

