Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DHR opened at $204.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.13. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

