Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

