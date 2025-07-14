Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $354.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $356.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

