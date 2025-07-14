Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $427.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.81. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $429.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

